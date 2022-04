LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mark your calendars and register for the 2022 Sparrow Michigan Mile, presented by Delta Dental of Michigan!. This one-mile fun run for children 13 and under will be held on Sunday, June 12, at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts. Kids age six and under are eligible for the shorter KIDSPRINT distance. All participants get a cool race bag and T-shirt, and finishers receive a shiny gold medal!

