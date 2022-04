Asked by Cyclingnews if he was at Circuit de la Sarthe to up his level ahead of Paris-Roubaix, Mads Pedersen firmly answered: "No! I think it’s already quite good." Sixth at Milan-San Remo, seventh at Gent-Wevelgem, eighth at Ronde van Vlaanderen, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) opted for not slowing down but taking part in one more French stage race to maintain his shape as Paris-Roubaix is taking place one week later than usual on April 17, due to presidential elections in France that are held on April 10 and 24.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO