Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Congress is poised to consider legislation restricting the technology platforms small-business owners use every day. These bills, with seemingly innocuous names like the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, were crafted without industry input. No doubt that these bills would end up making online services more expensive, more confusing and more time consuming to use. Worse yet, they would also place control of the best online consumer products, including those yet to be invented, in government hands.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO