Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
DEMORALISED Russian troops are reportedly switching sides and joining Ukrainian forces in the fight against Putin. Captured Russian troops have even formed their own battalion, and have been pictured training with their new Ukrainian comrades-in-arms. In a video posted on the app Telegram, a man claiming to be a former...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022.
Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
"All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal," Anonymous said in the message. The leak included personal information like dates of birth, addresses, passport numbers, and unit affiliation. Anonymous also tweeted that it would take a while for society to forgive Russia...
Zhytomyr, Ukraine — Ukrainians have suffered immensely in Vladimir Putin's war on their country, but it appears the conflict is not going well for Russia's forces. By some estimates, Russia has already lost as many troops in 28 days as it did during ten years of war in Afghanistan during the 1980s.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a message for Russian troops: Surrender. "I know that you want to survive," Zelenskyy said during an address Tuesday. "We hear your conversations in the intercepts, we hear what you really think about this senseless war, about this disgrace and about your state." That is...
Comments / 0