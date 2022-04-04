ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in seven years

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to...

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
Absent For Seven Years, Bird Flu Confirmed In North Dakota

Here's hoping quarantine measures across the state minimize any possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) This is the latest update from the Associated Press. The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday. The agency...
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
More than 30 cut fruit, vegetable and dip products recalled because of Listeria concerns

Fruit Fresh Up Inc. is recalling fresh cut fruit, vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips, processed at its Depew, NY, production facilities, because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was initiated after results from an environmental testing program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to be contaminated with...
USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
