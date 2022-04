It's been all over the headlines as of late: People are moving in DROVES to Texas. And that includes Longview, Lindale, Kilgore, and other ETX cities--including Tyler, Texas. While East Texas natives seem to have mixed feelings about our growing population, there's no denying it is happening. We're already seeing evidence of it in the fact that builders can't seem to get housing up fast enough. We're seeing it with the expansion of our roads. We're seeing it as our governments see fit to build larger schools that can handle the growing population still to come and so on.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO