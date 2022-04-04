ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Breezy winds continue today, lighter winds due tomorrow

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will prevail through Monday, with rather dry trade wind weather, and increasing high clouds streaming into the island chain. The trades will ease Monday night into early...

