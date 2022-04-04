Girls’ Tennis: Mount Pleasant Beaten by Davis County

Nine games into Skyline’s season, the Grizzlies had only won two games. They had lost their best player to injury and they had just experienced their worst loss of the season — a 62-38 pummeling at the hands of district rival Blackfoot. “It was kind of hard because...
A year ago, the Thunder Basin girl's softball team entered the State Tournament as the #1 seed from the east but went 1-2 in the tourney. The Bolts plan to atone for that in 2022 with a team that returns 4 all-state players in Emma Kimberling, Lauren O'Loughlin, Caitline Paul, and Jaci Piercy. Plus they have a super sophomore in Macie Selfors who was all-conference in 2021.
It’s fair to assume most high school athletes don’t always put in a 100% effort at practice. Most athletes aren’t like Hempfield junior Liz Tapper. There are times her coaches have to tell her to take it easy. On Monday, Tapper worked first with throwing coach Dave...
IRRIGON — They strolled up to the high school wearing their still pristine letterman’s sweaters, books of memories in hand, and tales as tall as 6-foot-6 center Joe Mann. Two members of Irrigon’s 1955 7-B District Championship team visited Irrigon High School on Friday, April 1, wanting to get another look at their trophy, and take a walk down memory lane.
