Girls’ Tennis: Mount Pleasant Beaten by Davis County

A year ago, the Thunder Basin girl's softball team entered the State Tournament as the #1 seed from the east but went 1-2 in the tourney. The Bolts plan to atone for that in 2022 with a team that returns 4 all-state players in Emma Kimberling, Lauren O'Loughlin, Caitline Paul, and Jaci Piercy. Plus they have a super sophomore in Macie Selfors who was all-conference in 2021.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO