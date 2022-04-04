ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Girls’ Tennis: Mount Pleasant Beaten by Davis County

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 1 day ago

Mount Pleasant — The Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis team fell in their spring...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Thunder Basin Remains Undefeated in Girls Softball

A year ago, the Thunder Basin girl's softball team entered the State Tournament as the #1 seed from the east but went 1-2 in the tourney. The Bolts plan to atone for that in 2022 with a team that returns 4 all-state players in Emma Kimberling, Lauren O'Loughlin, Caitline Paul, and Jaci Piercy. Plus they have a super sophomore in Macie Selfors who was all-conference in 2021.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davis County, IA
Mount Pleasant, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
Davis County, IA
Sports
East Oregonian

Members of Irrigon's 1955 district championship team take a walk down memory lane

IRRIGON — They strolled up to the high school wearing their still pristine letterman’s sweaters, books of memories in hand, and tales as tall as 6-foot-6 center Joe Mann. Two members of Irrigon’s 1955 7-B District Championship team visited Irrigon High School on Friday, April 1, wanting to get another look at their trophy, and take a walk down memory lane.
IRRIGON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy