Ohio State

Gavarone introduces constitutional amendment protecting Ohioans from violent offenders

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, introduced Senate Joint Resolution 5, legislation that would create a constitutional amendment to allow Ohio’s judges to consider public safety when making bail decisions. The proposed constitutional amendment became necessary...

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
