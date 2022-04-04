St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

The Whitewater City Council might go into a closed session to discuss the settlement of a claim filed against the city concerning public construction bidding requirements for a dredging project at Cravath Lake and Trippe Lake that began in early February at Thursday night’s city council meeting. The discussion on the claim filed against Whitewater regarding the dredging of Cravath and Trippe Lake is slated for possible action authorizing the city attorney and city staff to enter into a settlement agreement. The claim filed against the city concerns public construction bidding requirements from the initial bidding process dating back to fall 2021, when several firms placed bids with the city to complete the project. Whitewater Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher and City Manager Cameron Clapper did not return phone calls in time to discuss specific details of the settlement or the project.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 42 MINUTES AGO