St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

March 15, 2022 - Gov. Ron DeSantis paid a visit to St. Petersburg Tuesday, signing a bill that ends the current method of standardized testing in Florida schools. During a press conference held at St. Petersburg Collegiate High School, the governor officially signed SB 1048 into law. The bill eliminates the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and replaces it with progress monitoring tests throughout the year. He said replacing the annual, end of year test with three shorter tests would provide teachers the opportunity to assist with student improvement. The new progress testing begins with the 2022-2023 school year.
