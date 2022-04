Not only is Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig one of the fastest young runners in the state, she may be one of the fastest in the country. The junior won the 400-meter state championship in Division 1 last season with a time of 55.70 seconds. She also competed in AAU Junior Olympics, earning all-American accolades running the second leg of the 1,600-meter relay which finished sixth with an overall time of 3:51.12. She was 10th in the 100-meter race after a 12.14-second dash, and ran a 29.21 in the 200 for 31st.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO