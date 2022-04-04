ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Seattle home of a former Washington governor is on sale for $3.5M

By Anna Marie Erwert
There are many places on the 0.43-acre lot lounge Seattle's historic 3838 Cascadia Ave S. The home is for sale now, asking $3.495M.  (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey Of Clarity NW)

In the early 1920s, architect William J. Bain was a promising young talent, and the home at 3838 Cascadia Ave. S. was one of his first solo commissions. Later, Bain would go on to design and develop much of the Seattle skyline.

You could write the next chapter for the home in the city's Mount Baker neighborhood. All you need is $3.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEW1d_0eykkpzg00
The home in its original glory. Photo courtesy Windermere listing agent Amy Sajer. (Courtesy Amy Sajer, Windermere )

This Spanish Revival-era home has an interesting history, made so by the fact that it's had a few noteworthy owners. One was the state's 15th governor, Albert D. Rosellini, who lived in the 4,470-square-foot home with his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxMbS_0eykkpzg00
The interior is rich with period detail, and these details work to frame the iconic Seattle views.  (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey Of Clarity NW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJdJ8_0eykkpzg00
Gorgeous wood dining nook and large window overhead create a cozy, light-filled corner. (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey Of Clarity NW)

The home's style, according to historic home writer Barbara Manning of Seattle House Histories, is credited to Bain, certainly, but also to Mrs. Mildred Hyde, the wife of liquor magnate Samuel Hyde, the original occupant of Seattle's iconic Samuel Hyde House in the city's Madison Park neighborhood. Mildred Hyde's yearly trips to Europe had influenced her taste in architecture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8tlR_0eykkpzg00
There are four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms in this home.  (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey Of Clarity NW)

In consultation with the Hydes, Bain designed the stately home we now see.

The home was built in 1925, after which Bain went on to found the architecture firm NBBJ (named for Naramore, Bain, Brady and Johansen); Manning wrote that NBBJ was "one of the world’s largest architecture firms, designing such landmarks as the Kingdome, the IBM Building (now at 1200 5th Ave.) and the Sea-First National Bank Building (now Safeco Plaza)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB449_0eykkpzg00
This tiled patio and spa await.  (Kelly Morrissey of Clarity NW)

The home has been well-preserved over its nearly 100 years of life, occupying almost half an acre on Seattle's Cascadia Avenue.

Period details abound and fortunately, modern innovations such as the chef's kitchen, the luxurious bathrooms, a patio with a hot tub and a lower level that's been outfitted as an office/gym don't detract from the home's original beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHV5M_0eykkpzg00
The home's location is truly magical for enjoying the best of Seattle.  (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey Of Clarity NW)

On top of all this, the property offers seemingly endless views over Lake Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JI8uE_0eykkpzg00
The formal dining room opens to the generous patio, which overlooks a lake and mountains. (Kelly Morrissey, Kelly Morrissey of Clarity NW)

Anna Marie Erwert writes from both the renter and new buyer perspective, having (finally) achieved both statuses. She focuses on national real estate trends, specializing in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. Follow Anna on Twitter: @AnnaMarieErwert.

