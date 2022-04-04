ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU must accelerate new package of sanctions against Russia -Belgian Finance Minister

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Union must accelerate a new package of measures against Russia after discoveries of civilian killings in north Ukraine, the Belgian Finance Minister said on Monday, adding his country would not oppose any sanctions against the Russian oil sector.

“After the atrocities that we have seen and witnessed yesterday in Ukraine, I think that we really should accelerate the process of a fifth package of sanctions and of course (...) these sanctions need to have a huge and a higher impact on Russia than on the European Union”, Vincent Van Peteghem told reporters on entering finance ministers talks in Luxembourg. (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)

