Chicago residents’ pockets will finally catch a break from the rise of gas prices due to inflation, courtesy of a proposed program by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The ‘Chicago Moves’ program will cost the city $12.5 million, with $7.5 million going toward 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150 that could only be used at Chicago gas stations and $5 million for 100,000 transit cards worth $50, according to NPR. Residents will get a chance to grab one of the cards through a lottery system. “Beginning in May, cards will be distributed in five successive monthly waves of 10,000 residents,” Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO