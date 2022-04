Apple has gone to great lengths to build iOS, the operating system on your iPhone, to be as "privacy-protective" as it can. For example, it requires developers to ask permission before their apps can track you. It also allows you to see exactly what information Apps are collecting. Last year, the company introduced Private Relay to protect your browsing activity from prying eyes, and the "Hide My Email" feature lets you use a burner email address anytime you sign up for an app or service.

