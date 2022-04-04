Victim in late March beating dies in Dallas; attacker still on the loose

The victim in a late March beating in Dallas has died, police say.

Police said are still looking for the man who assaulted the victim at El Pulpo, a Mexican restaurant on Lake June Road in Pleasant Grove on March 27. The attacker is still on the run.

Police say he has a medium build with black hair that is cut short on the side and top but long in the back. He also has full sleeve tattoos on both arms and a diamond-shaped tattoo around his left eye.

