Victim in late March beating dies in Dallas; attacker still on the loose

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

The victim in a late March beating in Dallas has died, police say.

Police said are still looking for the man who assaulted the victim at El Pulpo, a Mexican restaurant on Lake June Road in Pleasant Grove on March 27. The attacker is still on the run.

Police say he has a medium build with black hair that is cut short on the side and top but long in the back. He also has full sleeve tattoos on both arms and a diamond-shaped tattoo around his left eye.

