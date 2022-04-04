ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida woman leads deputies on wild chase after multiple hit and runs

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago

A woman was arrested after a series of hit and runs and causing almost $60,000 in property damage to a Southwest Florida car wash and kayak launch.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Jeanine Ensunsa was arrested on April 1st after deputies responded to a call of a vehicle missing a tire and failing to obey traffic lights.

Police pursued the vehicle as Ensunsa led deputies on a chase lasting approximately seven miles.

After the vehicle stopped, Ensunsa was apprehended and taken to a local hospital after officers say she displayed signs of impairment and was too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle.

NBC 2 reports that during the first crash, Ensunsa damaged a gate arm at the entrance of a car wash. She also allegedly damaged the north and south end gates of the car wash, causing approximately $51,933 in damage.

The second crash included damage to the gate of the Clam Pass Kayak Launch, causing $3,000 worth of damage.

The third and final crash involved damage to a vehicle, it's trailer, and a nearby fence. The cost of the damage is approximately $3,500.

Ensunsa was arrested on three counts of DUI and property damage, an additional DUI charge, a hit-and-run charge, and a charge of fleeing an officer.

