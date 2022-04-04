ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

West Aurora school district may decide to ditch class rank

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

AURORA, IL (WBBNM NEWSRADIO) - West Aurora School District 129 is looking into replacing its valedictorian system.

“What we've noticed over the last several years is that college and admissions policies are really looking less and less at class rank,” said West Aurora High School Assistant Principal Whitney Martino during the March 21 school board meeting.

“[They’re] looking at that whole student: what are you doing beyond just taking every honors class you can and filling your day with that? What are you doing extracurricularly? What are you doing as service? What's your leadership in the community? And we're finding that it's less about that rank.”

The class rank system has been under review for years, but discussions were shelved during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, student school board member and co-valedictorian Sofia Partida brought up the issue to the board, saying she would like the valedictorian system to end because of the stress and pressure it puts on students.

“If they think that they want to be in that top 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 category over classes that they're more interested in, I think that really puts our students at a disadvantage and doesn't help them experience everything that West High has to offer,” added Martino.

That’s why the district is considering an alternative Latin Honor system, which would recognize the top 10% and 20% of a graduating class.

School board members are set to vote on the measure Monday night.

If approved, the new honor system would begin for the graduating class of 2024.

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
