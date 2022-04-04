ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford Metro 911 Celebrates National Telecommunications Week April 10-16

Greensboro, North Carolina
 2 days ago

Guilford Metro 911 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 10-16. This annual event honors those who answer emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a time of crisis, and render life-saving assistance to 911 callers.

GM 911 is celebrating the week with activities designed to recognize its employees. An awards ceremony will be held at 1 pm, Monday, April 11 at the Guilford Metro 911 Justice Complex to honor the Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Each person is nominated by their peers, and all nominations are sent to a group of 911 professionals from other parts of North Carolina, to select the winners.

“It is my honor and pleasure to be recognizing the outstanding performances our employees achieved throughout the year,” said GM 911 Director Melanie Neal. “This year we are honoring the 33 lives saved by telecommunicators who provided callers with CPR instructions.

GM 911 is a consolidated 911 Public Safety Answering Point serving all of Greensboro and Guilford County. With approximately 130 total employees, GM 911 operates in 12-hour shifts, and is responsible for answering and processing all 911 calls for assistance, as well as for dispatching all law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and emergency medical calls throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. The center handled more than 706,000 telephone transactions, 414,000+ dispatches, and almost 3 million radio transmissions in 2021.

For more information, contact Guilford Metro’s Christine Moore at 336-373-7762.

ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

