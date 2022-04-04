How to bet on baseball: Betting on MLB games explained

Our betting expert teaches you everything you need to know on how to bet on baseball online, as the 2022 MLB season begins on April 7.

Following a long winter break, baseball is finally back. Baseball betting is a different type of betting altogether, with the most popular wagers on the moneyline. Take a look at our full guide on how to bet on baseball, and get involved in the 2022 NBA campaign.

Betting on Baseball Explained

When it comes to placing your best on baseball online, you will come across a large selection of different markets to choose from. The Post breaks down each of them, and explains the most popular baseball betting markets.

Baseball Moneyline Market

Moneyline betting is arguably the most common and popular form of sports bet you can make, and this does not differ for baseball. Simply put, moneyline betting is when you bet on the overall winner of the match you’re wagering on.

The moneyline market for a baseball game may look something like this:

New York Yankees-200Boston Red Sox+170

Moneyline markets will only offer you two choices to choose from when placing your bets, which makes them one of the easy-to-understand sports betting markets out there.

Spread betting is a market offered by sports betting sites that’s used to even out the odds between the favorites and the underdogs. In baseball, the spread may also be referred to as the run line, which is just baseball’s version of the spread.

For those new to betting, spread betting is where the favorite is handed a specific number of points handicap, with the underdog being given the same number of points as a head start.

Should you bet on the favorites to cover the spread, they must win by more points than they’re handicapped by. If you’ve wagered on the underdog, they will need to lose the game by less points than the head start they have been given, or even just win the game altogether.

When betting on spread markets for baseball, the spread will look something along the lines of this:

New York Yankees(-1.5) -110New York Mets(+1.5) +150

In this scenario, if you’re betting your money on the Yankees to cover the spread, you’d need them to win the match by two or more points.

If you’re betting on the Mets to run the spread, you need the Mets to lose by less than one. Alternatively, if the Mets won the game, or it ended in a tie, your bet would be a winner.

When betting on the totals market, you are betting on whether the total number of points scored in the match will be over or under the total that has been predetermined by the sports betting site.

For example, if you were to place your money on a bet of over 9.5 total points for a baseball game, you will need the two teams’ combined run totals to equal 10 or more, with the market for the totals looking something like this.

Over-115Under-105

In addition to betting on the number of total points scored, you are also able to wager on an individual team’s total runs scored.

In this scenario, you would need the team you’re betting on to score over or under a certain amount of runs, with this market looking like this:

Pittsburgh Pirates+105New York Yankees-125

One of the most fun bets to place on Baseball, the Grand Salami is a total or over/under bet taken to a whole new level. As opposed to just the number of points scored in a single contest, the Grand Salami revolves around the total amount scored for an entire slate of games.

It’s most typically offered for MLB and NHL betting, given the large number of games taking place on any given day. The estimated total for a day’s worth of games is posted by the sportsbook, and bettors then decide if they like the final number to be over or under that amount.

In its simplest form, it works just like a total or over/under bet for an individual game, except your wager includes every game from that given day.

Let’s take a look at an example, using a six-game schedule to help paint the picture. Here’s what the over/under may look like for a random six-game slate.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox8.0Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox8.5Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels7.5Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets9.0New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics8.0Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies9.5

If we add up all of the total for these six games, we come up with 50.5. However, remember that sportsbooks won’t necessarily be setting the bar exactly there.

They’ll often increase the line for the Giant Salami, making it tougher for you bettors to win. As such, they raise the bar to 55.5 for the slate as a whole and release the following odds to the public.

Over 54.5 (-110)

Under 54.5 (-110)

The odds for the Grand Salami will fluctuate based on market action, but you’ll typically find them in the range of +100 to -120.

If you’ve backed the Over, in order for your bet to win you would need the total runs in these games to be 55 or greater.

The beauty of the Grand Salami, compared to a parlay of over/under, means that if the Orioles and Red Sox only combine for five runs, but the Mariners and Angels go head to head and score 19 combined runs, your bet is still in a good place.

The Grand Salami can vary depending on how many games the sportsbook decides to include, and how many games are occurring on that given day. Don’t be surprised if you see a 15-game grand salami on a certain day, with all teams in action.

Aaron Judge lines up to bat. Getty Images

Prop betting involves bets that don’t necessarily relate to the overall winner of a baseball match or how many points were scored, but instead relate to other specific events and scenarios that can happen during the game itself.

Player prop bets are a common and fun way of betting on baseball, as they allow you to mix up your betting and wager your money on more unique markets and picks, without relying on the overall outcome of the game.

Player props are one of the most popular prop bets, wagering on whether a certain player will score the first home run, how many points they’re going to score overall or how many outs a pitcher is going to make.

As well as this, there will also be game prop markets available, allowing you to bet on whether you think there will be extra innings played or not, which team will reach a certain number of points first and whether the total number of points scored will be odd or even.

Some of the most common baseball prop bets are listed below:

Team Props

Team to score first in the game

Will there be a run scored in the first inning?

Total Hits, Runs and Errors for both teams combined (over/under)

First team to reach 3 runs in the game

Specific team’s total runs (over/under)

Total Home Runs hit in the game combined (over/under)

Player Props

Total Hits, Runs and RBI’s (over/under)

Total Strikeouts (over/under)

Will a player hit a Home Run? (Basically over/under 0.5)

Most Hits, Runs and RBI’s (player vs player)

Most Strikeouts (pitcher vs pitcher)

Parlay betting has become one of the most popular ways to wager in the US, combining multiple picks from two or more different games in order to create one larger bet with increased odds.

The more picks, or legs, you include in your parlay bet, the higher the odds will end up being. This can lead to a smaller stake returning a big payout, often enticing bettors into creating parlays.

However, as great as the odds and excitement are, it’s important to remember that all of your selections must win in order for your parlay bet to win.

The higher the odds for your parlay bet highlight how difficult they are to win, as you need multiple picks to be successful for your bet to win overall.

All of the best baseball betting sites will offer parlay betting on baseball games, with these sportsbooks offering pre-selected parlays, but you of course are able to create your own.

For example, a parlay bet on the MLB may look something like this:

NY Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles all to win+625

In order for this parlay to pay out, you would need the Yankees, Pirates and Orioles to win their respective games.

Live betting, also known as in-play betting, is wagering on baseball matches whilst the game is going on.

An example of in-play betting could be betting on a team to score a certain number of home runs in a particular inning, or whether a certain team will win specific innings.

Live betting is a fantastic feature as it allows you to see how the match is playing out before wagering your money on any bets. The best baseball betting sites will offer a range of live betting markets, and even offer live streaming of these baseball games.

An example of a live bet could be if the Yankees are playing the Athletics and the Yankees score three home runs in a row, the Athletics ’ moneyline odds will increase, allowing you to then bet on them to win the moneyline at higher odds.

Alternatively, if the Yankees lose their pitcher through injury, and the backup comes in, you could bet on the Athletics to score over 1.5 runs in that innings.

Live betting is great if you are streaming the game live, or perhaps even attending the game yourself!

An enhanced odds bet is when the sports betting site increases the odds of a certain bet to a higher value than the initial price.

Enhanced odds wagers are excellent, as they allow you to get higher odds on your pick in comparison to what you were getting before, which allows you to win more money.

For a competition such as Major League Baseball, a lot of sports betting sites will be offering enhanced odds bets on futures, parlays or even single bets.

For MLB, an enhanced odds bet may look something along the lines of this:

New York Mets+110 +250

Most of the time, enhanced odds will only be available for new customers, however, they are also made available for existing customers on occasion as well. Make sure to keep an eye out for any enhanced odds on the MLB this season.

Future wagers are exactly as they sound, in that they are wagers that aren’t going to be paid off until sometime down the road.

In MLB betting, that could mean taking a team to win the World Series months before the playoffs even start, backing a squad to win their respective division, or winning over or under a certain total of games.

Future wagers even exist for the individual with things like Rookie of the Year and the MLB MVP. A futures market for the World Series Winner would look something like this:

Los Angeles Dodgers+500Houston Astros+1000Toronto Blue Jays+1000New York Mets+1500Chicago White Sox+2000

Futures bets can be placed before and during the season, with the odds consistently changing depending on teams’ performances.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Baseball Betting Tips & TricksBarely beating the throwGetty Images

The casual bettors will always take the favorites, given the ease and lack of thought behind these bets. Sportsbooks recognize this, and will often adjust their lines accordingly. Popular teams such as the Red Sox, Yankees, Cubs, and Dodgers will often be overpriced as they are the nation’s favorite baseball outfits.

If these teams enter as favorites, many folks will back these sides regardless of odds, with betting sites increasing their odds from -150 to -200.

Regular season favorites have a 63% win rate since 2005, with that record appearing impressive. However, because the favorite’s odds are at such small prices, you would end up losing over time.

Due to the short odds, a win for the favorite results in a small payout, but when they lose, you’ll miss out big time. Don’t fall into the habit of backing the favorites every time, the odds simply aren’t worth it.

Something most of us do every day, but checking the weather forecast can massively aid your baseball bets. When the wind is blowing in towards the batters at 5mph or more, the under line has landed 55.1% of the time since 2005.

Strong blowing winds result in usual homers dropping short, or into the hands of the outfielders, leading to more outs, and ultimately fewer runs.

Of course, this works the other way around, if the wind is blowing out, the ball can travel further, resulting in more runs. As of the 2021 MLB season, since 2005, when the wind is blowing out at 8mph or more, the oven has landed 52.9% of the time.

Whilst this may not seem like a massive percentage, any edge you can gain over online sportsbooks is a good one and can help you come to conclusions regarding your bets.

Notably, San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park has averaged the strongest winds in MLB since 2015, with an average wind speed of 11.8mph, and a high of 22mph!

Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field has the lowest wind speeds in the league, with an average of 2.5 mph wind, and an all-time high of 6mph.

One of the biggest mistakes new bettors make when baseball betting is making wagers through only one sports betting site. This is a bad idea because it forces bettors to play whatever number their book is offering.

Instead, we suggest opening multiple accounts at several different books so you can shop for the best line. For example, say you want to bet on the Yankees Moneyline. Caesars is offering odds of +130, but BetMGM is giving you +135. By having access to more than one book, you are able to take advantage of a little extra bang for your buck.

It may not seem like a big deal, but it can make a world of difference in the long run, leading to increased payouts and lower losses.

Best Major League Baseball Teams

The most successful Major League Baseball side resides right here, in the city of New York. The Yankees have won 27 world series, but are currently on a 13-year drought.

New York Yankees (AL)272009St Louis Cardinals (NL)112013Oakland Athletics (AL)91990Boston Red Sox (AL)92018San Francisco Giants (NL)82014Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)72020 How to bet on Baseball FAQs

There are a number of ways you can bet on MLB games. When wagering on Major League Baseball, you can bet on the moneyline, the runline (point spread), totals (over/under) futures, player and team props (strikeouts, RBIs, and home runs), parlays, and you can bet live (in-play).

Yes, you can legally bet on MLB games online, as long as you reside in a state where online sports betting is legal. Find out where online sports betting is legal in the USA.

There are many ways to bet on baseball, each suited to different wagering styles. If you’re a rookie when it comes to baseball, sticking to simple wagers is probably best. Consider making straightforward moneyline bets, or totals bets.

Advanced fans may want to venture into more exotic wagers, such as parlays and other multipliers. These markets allow expert players to leverage their knowledge to fine-tune their wagers and odds.

Yes, though with some restrictions. College sports betting rules differ for each state, and it isn’t as widely legal as professional sports betting. The NCAA still objects to all forms of college sports betting, actively lobbying for state bans.

In New York, you are unable to bet on any college baseball taking place in the state of New York, or wager on any New York-based colleges playing outside of the state.

Yes, you are able to bet on the World Series. Ahead of the tournament, you can place your bets using the futures markets. You can place an outright bet on a specific team to win the World Series before the season even begins.

During the World Series, you can wager on the matches and overall winner. Plenty of betting markets is available at the time, including live betting markets during the games. It’s an extremely active time for baseball betting fans, and bookmakers make it worth their while.