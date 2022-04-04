Elderly woman, 3-year-old killed in double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An elderly woman and a 3-year-old were killed in a double homicide Sunday, according to Birmingham Police.

Authorities say the bodies of both victims were discovered at a home on Hillman Drive SW around 5:10 p.m.

Officers were originally dispatched to the home on a welfare check after family members were unable to contact the people inside.

BPD, alongside Birmingham Fire and Rescue, executed a forced entry and discovered the victims in a back room. Police confirm a person of interest is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

The identity of both victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

