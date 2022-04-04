ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Accept Reality: We Now Live in a World Where the Grammys Are Awesome

By Rob Sheffield
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcDYD_0eykcu7d00

Click here to read the full article.

Oh, you sweet innocent little lamb — you’re mad about who won Album of the Year at the Grammys. Never change. Here’s the thing: Can you name the last six Album of the Year winners off the top of your head, without looking it up? No, you can’t, because you don’t really care about this award — you just pretend once a year. So it’s a waste of your rage rent to squander it on an award you won’t remember by Tuesday. The Grammys are never about who wins. It’s always about the music.

And Grammy Night 2022 had a slew of stellar music moments. Last year, the pandemic forced the show to focus entirely on live performances. Result: The best Grammys ever . This year, they wisely decided to keep it that way. So it was one music peak after another, starring Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, BTS , Olivia Rodrigo , Lady Gaga , and others. “Don’t even think about it as an awards show,” host Trevor Noah said. “This is a concert where we’re giving out awards.”

When Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for We Are, in a shocker upset, he said, “Be you. That’s it. I love you even if I don’t know you.” That sums up the tone of Grammy Night 2022. The stars gave extreme positivity and emotional poise, cheering on one another. This had to be the most attitude-free Grammys ever. Whether that was post-pandemic shell-shock, or a reaction against last week’s disastrous Oscars, it was a celebration of live music that felt truly uplifting. I know you don’t like this idea, and neither do I, but we need to accept reality: We now live in a world where the Grammys are awesome.

Joni, people. Joni Mitchell Herself showed up at the damn Grammys — in the flesh, even smiling, hanging with Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt. Strong and somewhat sincere, right? After what she’s been through, it was a rush to see her make the scene in her chic red cap. It hit you in the soul a bit to think, “Wow, Joni is there right this moment, wondering what the fuck is up with Bieber.”

Silk Sonic were the night’s spirit angels, totally in character — Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak wore superfly Soul Train suits and celebrated every win with a slinky victory dance. They kicked off the show doing “777, ” from an allegedly retro album that sounds even better now than when they dropped it last year. When “Leave the Door Open” won Song of the Year, Mars told the fans, “Because of you guys, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever.”

Billie Eilish gave the night’s most powerful performance , wailing “Happier Than Ever” on a rainy rooftop with Finneas wilding out on guitar. It was a dramatic delivery for a devastating song: real rock-star behavior. It got one of the night’s loudest ovations: Olivia Rodrigo jumped up to yell “Wow!”

Eilish also spent the night wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt, a touching tribute to the beloved Foo Fighters drummer, after his still-unbelievable death . Billie’s open-hearted fandom kept lighting up the room, as she became a one-woman cheerleading squad for her peers. One of the night’s sweetest moments: Batiste came over to give her a hug, on his way to the stage to accept Album of the Year. Billie gave him a literal pat on the back, even though she’d just lost.

Batiste did “Freedom” and became the first Black artist to win AOTY in 14 years, since Herbie Hancock won in 2008 for his Joni Mitchell tribute album River. Asian American artists kept winning big all night — Filipino-Americans Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo, Korean American and African American Anderson .Paak.

BTS made history with “Butter,” their first true Grammy showcase , in suave Sinatra-worthy suits. For a septet who conquered the world by being themselves, without making any concessions to American expectations, they’re really too big for the Grammys, but they made the night. It began with V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear flirtatiously. (What did he saaay ?) Then they rushed the stage in a whirl of James Bond superspy swagger. BTS knew this was their big Grammys moment — last year they had to beam in from Seoul, South Korea, and in previous years they stole the show despite only a few seconds of airtime. But tonight, their confidence burst through the roof, and so did “Butter,” one of the night’s undeniable triumphs.

Lil Nas X glammed out with three costume changes in three minutes . When he shimmied out in a black cape, every fan figured that shit would be on the floor in seconds. But he waited a full minute before his sensual crop-top reveal. He switched into a Welcome to the Black Parade -era My Chemical Romance fit for “Industry Baby,” double-teaming with Jack Harlow.

Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” might seem like it’s been part of our overfeeling forever, but this was her first Grammys, and she sang it in a damn Mercedes. Some of us were hoping she might do a “Deja Vu” debut with Billy Joel, but I guess he decided to leave a tender moment alone. Olivia won Best New Artist, and touchingly got welcomed to the club by previous winners Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. Those two had quite a fashion moment, twirling with Donatella Versace.

Jazmine Sullivan won Best R&B Album for her modern classic Heaux Tales, and gave an unforgettable speech, saying, “Shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful.” Brandi Carlile did a fantastic “Right on Time,” nailing those impossible high notes. Nas, looking and sounding fresh to death, served old-school hip-hop bangers with a big band. He proved, as always, the world is his. One of the night’s coolest reaction shots: Lil Nas X bobbing his head to Nas.

Lady Gaga did a jazzy Cole Porter tribute to her duet partner Tony Bennett, whose health didn’t permit him to join. But the 95-year-old Tony gave a heartfelt video salute to “my friend Lady Gaga,” as she called out, “I love you, Tony! We miss you!” Gaga’s giant-hearted finesse with the old folks has been one of very few things to bring joy in the past week — from bonding with Liza Minnelli to singing for Tony. Gaga’s a genius at so many things, but it’s a revelation to see how powerful her kindness is.

When SZA and Doja Cat won for “Kiss Me More,” Doja almost missed the moment — she was in the bathroom. After racing to the podium, she confessed, “I have never taken such a fast piss in my life.” Then she made a movingly tearful speech. SZA is more glam on crutches than most stars are on stilettos. When the train of SZA’s dress got tangled, Lady Gaga carried it to help her up the stairs — queens supporting queens.

In a decision that was definitely a decision, Justin Bieber turned “Peaches” into a solemn piano ballad, singing the words like they were poetry. It was bizarre to see the Bieb get so hyper-emotional over his fruit-and-weed supply-chain issues, especially when the censors kept bleeping him. It evoked the 2011 VMAs, where he gave the same treatment to “Pray.” (That was the same VMAs where he came with Selena Gomez and brought a snake on their date, a moment that will keep traumatizing me unto the grave.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a video appearance to talk about the devastation caused by the war, while John Legend sang “Free” along with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. H.E.R. jammed with Travis Barker — a perfect storm of award-show regulars. (Where the hell was Common?) Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis brought the Eighties-keytar realness. Lenny Kravitz — that guy’s always had it, always will. J Balvin rocked “Qué Más Pues” with Argentinian Maria Becerra. Baby Keem won Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” with Kendrick Lamar. Avril Lavigne presented, a perfect occasion for a reminder that “What the Hell” from 2012 is not just her best song, but a landmark of pop genius. It just is.

The In Memoriam loop was a medley tribute to Stephen Sondheim, who barely got mentioned last week at the Oscars. (In case you forgot, they showed his face onscreen while singing “Spirit in the Sky.” That really happened.) It was a sad reminder of how many legends we’ve lost in the past year. It was poignant to see Biz Markie, gone way too soon, the Diabolical One, the embodiment of music’s wit and warmth. Now and forever, nobody beats the Biz .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Nas X
Person
Bruno Mars
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a “Spiritual Practice”

Jon Batiste took home the Grammy for album of the year for We Are during Sunday night’s 2022 Grammys. The singer won over fellow nominees’ albums Love for Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga), Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) (Justin Bieber), Planet Her (Deluxe) (Doja Cat), Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish), Back of My Mind (H.E.R.), Montero (Lil Nas X), Sour (Olivia Rodrigo), Evermore (Taylor Swift) and Donda (Kanye West).More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste Among Best-Dressed StarsCritic's Notebook: The Grammy Awards Remain a Tedious, Pedestrian AffairGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year Win After hearing his name, a surprised Batiste took...
MUSIC
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis#Cole Porter#Bts
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Rolling Stone

Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ at the Oscars…With Travis Barker on Drums

Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire performed the Best Original Song nominee “Somehow You Do” at the 2022 Academy Awards. Written by Diane Warren, it’s an inspirational ballad of perseverance that appears in the film Four Good Days, a drama about a daughter trying to get sober with the reluctant help of her mother. “Somehow You Do” marks Warren’s fifth consecutive nomination for Best Original Song and 13th overall — she has yet to win.   Dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress, McEntire delivered the song with signature poise while an all-star band including Travis Barker on...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

BTS tease their dream collaborators at the Grammys — including Lady Gaga

BTS isn't finished conquering the American music scene. The 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where the South Korean boy band are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, represented their latest chance to snag the trophy that has thus far eluded them. But will they also continue to collaborate with stateside artists? When asked about this at the red carpet on Sunday, BTS suggested several possibilities.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy