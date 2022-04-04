Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election
Donald Trump is already taking aim at 12 GOP incumbents...www.nbcnews.com
Donald Trump is already taking aim at 12 GOP incumbents...www.nbcnews.com
There Trump goes, after the 12 real Republicans that either voted to impeach him or certified the election! These twelve are what's left of the True Republican Party! By Trump spreading lies his next mission is to take out these 12 who aren't loyal to him! This is why Trump must be stopped!
A vote for TRUMP. Is a vote for PUTIN! Keep that in mind folks, trump has only said very good things about the butcher Putin !
TRUMP WANTS TO INSTALL YES MEN/WOMEN His dictatorial tendencies are in plain sight! Including a blind base that is completely stuck in conspiracy theories! JUST LIKE PUTIN FOLLOWERS
Comments / 190