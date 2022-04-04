ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump is already taking aim at 12 GOP incumbents...

Ultimate One ⚓
2d ago

There Trump goes, after the 12 real Republicans that either voted to impeach him or certified the election! These twelve are what's left of the True Republican Party! By Trump spreading lies his next mission is to take out these 12 who aren't loyal to him! This is why Trump must be stopped!

Karen Mcnaughton
2d ago

A vote for TRUMP. Is a vote for PUTIN! Keep that in mind folks, trump has only said very good things about the butcher Putin !

Vince Middleton
2d ago

TRUMP WANTS TO INSTALL YES MEN/WOMEN His dictatorial tendencies are in plain sight! Including a blind base that is completely stuck in conspiracy theories! JUST LIKE PUTIN FOLLOWERS

Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POLITICO

Trump upset with the state of his new social media site, eyes shakeup

Top executives from Former President Donald Trump’s social media venture, Truth Social, have departed the company as the site has struggled to gain traction with users. Three top executives quit Truth Social, including chief technology officer, Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the head of the company’s product development, and chief legal officer, Lori Heyer-Bednar, according to two people familiar with the matter. Reuters first reported the departures of Adams and Boozer.
