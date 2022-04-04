ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Honda HR-V Taps Civic For A Bigger, Smarter Crossover SUV

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THe second generation of Honda's...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 2

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V: Everything We Know About the New Subcompact SUV

The 2023 Honda HR-V is just around the corner, as the automaker confirmed its subcompact SUV will make its debut on April 4. The second-generation HR-V will boast a complete redesign, looking far sleeker than the somewhat dowdy current model and differentiating itself from the European model. While the new...
HOME & GARDEN
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Hr V#Suv#Taps#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

The Lexus RZ 450e Electric Crossover SUV Is Coming to America

As Toyota continues to explore the viability of electric vehicles, it is no surprise that its luxury brand is doing the same. Recently, Lexus debuted more information on the Lexus RZ 450e, which shares its platform with the Toyota bz4X. It is a full EV and is expected to offer more power than its Toyota variant. It will undoubtedly also offer more luxury and premium features.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Every Electric Kia Model Available Now

Electric vehicles are all the rage in 2022. Like most automakers, Kia has already started its journey toward complete electrification. Kia is known for making high-quality, affordable vehicles that have become more luxurious over time. The brand is entering the EV space with the EV6 compact crossover, and it’s full-steam ahead. Here’s every electric Kia model available right now.
CARS
US News and World Report

History of the Honda Civic

The compact Civic is the best-selling retail passenger car in the U.S. Now in its 11th generation, the Civic continues to progress and garner new fans with attractive and modern styling, two zippy engine choices and a reputation for reliability and safety. For those looking for fuel economy, modern technology...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

13 Important Things Every Car Owner Should Keep In Their Trunk

It's likely that you don't often think about the trunk of your car — out of sight, out of mind. They have a way of gathering junk that you swear you're going to get rid of just as soon as you get home, and then it's forgotten forever. Or at least until you go to store something and realize you're about to be buried in a mountain of empty windshield wiper fluid containers.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Lexus Shows Yoke Steering in Upcoming RZ 450e EV

Lexus reveals first interior view of the upcoming RZ 450e battery-electric model, with Tesla-style yoke steering. The RZ 450e, which will be the automaker's first EV model to be offered stateside, will share the e-TNGA platform with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, but will offer AWD as standard. The...
CARS
torquenews.com

The 9 Best SUVs Under $25K - Subaru Crosstrek Now Scores 2nd Overall

What are the nine best small SUVs under $25,000? Check out the complete list here. KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is a top pick. We reported on Kelly Blue Book's (KBB) 12 Best Family Cars of 2022, and the Outback is the best 2-Row SUV, but you don't need to spend $30,000 to $40,000 to get the utility of a midsize SUV. What are the best small SUVs priced under $25,000? KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek ranks the second-best new model and offers impressive cargo space, versatility, and excellent safety features.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M3 CSL spy shots: Hardcore sedan coming soon

BMW's current M3 sedan M4 coupe have only been with us for a bit over a year, but hotter versions of both cars are already out testing. The new versions are expected to revive BMW's CSL badge, and we should see them unveiled later this year as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the BMW M division.
CARS
SlashGear

The 15 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2022

With gas prices rising, fuel economy is a major consideration when purchasing a new car. Luckily, tremendous strides have been made in terms of fuel efficiency, and these days a gallon of gas will get you further than you might think. As you might expect, this list is very hybrid-heavy....
GAS PRICE
SlashGear

SlashGear

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy