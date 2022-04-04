ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Brit Floyd to play at Foellinger Theatre, July 30

By ADAMS NEWS
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation have announced that Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre will host Brit Floyd for their World Tour on July 30, 2022. The concert will start at 8:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased here. All general and in-person sales at...

WJTV 12

Brit Floyd to perform at City Hall Live

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brit Floyd’s “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” will be held at City Hall Live in Brandon on Tuesday, May 24. Fans can expect highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and more. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the […]
BRANDON, MS
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

