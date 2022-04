PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store manager turned the tables on a would-be thief during an attempted robbery at a North Philadelphia Dollar General on Thursday night. The manager shot and killed the suspect. Police say a 36-year-year old man was attempting to rob a dollar store when he pulled out what appeared to be a weapon. The weapon, police say, was in the shape of a gun and covered in plastic. The manager, who has a license to carry, then took out a gun and shot the suspect in the head. The shooting unfolded at the dollar store at 9th Street and Girard...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO