EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United Way of the Eastern Panhandle needs your help to raise $400,000 and you only have a few days left! The united way of the eastern panhandle is about halfway through the unity campaign, a 12-day fund-raising event that will support 37 organizations in the eastern panhandle. According to […]

CHARITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO