ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Everything to know about hummingbirds in Pennsylvania

By James Wesser
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZM03_0eykZg2e00

(WHTM) — When many people think about spring, they may think of animals coming out of hibernation, trees turning green as their leaves return, and how April showers bring May flowers. But, there is one animal that you may not think of when it comes to spring. It’s an animal that, if you blink, you may miss as it zooms past.

Hummingbirds!

Facts about Hummingbirds

Hummingbirds are some of the smallest birds on earth, with some weighing in at less than 2 grams. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo website, the bee hummingbird of Cuba weighs only 1.95 grams, which means that, theoretically, 16 could be mailed first-class using just one stamp.

Male Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Hovering. Getty Images

Hummingbirds are extremely fast. Their wings are capable of beating 70 times a second while flying, and if they are in a dive, they can beat up to 200 times a second. The same goes for their heartbeat. While at rest, a hummingbird’s heart beats around 225 times per minute. However, that number skyrockets to 1,200 beats per minute while in flight.

They are amazing acrobats, as they are the only vertebrates ( which is a fancy word for animals with a spine) and are capable of sustained hovering. They can also fly upside down and backward at speeds up to 30-45 miles per hour.

Many people wonder if hummingbirds can actually sleep when they are always moving at breakneck speeds. The answer is yes. They go into a very deep sleep-like state called Torpor. According to the Smithsonian website, when hummingbirds go into torpor, metabolic functions are slowed to a minimum and a very low body temperature is maintained.

The Hummingbird of Pennsylvania

So, which ones can be found around the commonwealth?

A Female Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Perched Delicately on a Slender Tree Branch. Getty Images

One species that is well known in Pennsylvania and throughout the United States is the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is eastern North America’s sole breeding hummingbird.

These birds, like any bird, go south in the winter and fly north in the spring and summer. These hummingbirds are bright emeralds or gold-green on their back and on their head.

To tell the difference between a male and female Ruby-Throated Hummingbird has to do with the ruby throat. Males have an iridescent red throat that looks dark when it’s in the shade and glimmers brightly when light hits them.

Males do not stay as long as females do. You may see the female Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds more often than the males. Pairs are together long enough for mating – just a matter of days to weeks. Then he’s off on his own and may begin migration by early August.

How to Attract and Feed Hummingbirds

Hummingbirds love to eat nectar. They eat pretty much the whole day! According to the Smithsonian’s website, their high-energy lifestyle makes hummingbirds locate reliable food resources. But, they don’t just feed on nectar. During the breeding season, they can hover in midair, and catch insects to help them feed themselves or give them to their nestlings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcAg5_0eykZg2e00
A ruby-throated hummingbird at a backyard feeder. Getty Images

Tubular flowers are the flowers of choice for hummingbirds. Their long beak allows them to get the nectar out of these plants easily. But, you can help hummingbirds by putting out hummingbird feeders.

Many people buy pre-made hummingbird nectar. But, allaboutbirds.org says that they add food coloring to it and can make it toxic for the birds. The solution is to make your own sugar-water mixture. You can use a one-quarter cup of sugar per one cup of water. Personally, I like to bring this mixture to a boil, then have it cooled down. The hummingbirds love when they can sip on this cold mixture during the dog days of summer. Just remember to change this mixture out every so often, especially on hot days or the sugar water mixture can ferment. This can make the birds extremely sick.

Hummingbirds are fun to watch, and they help out the environment because they help pollinate like bees. But, enjoy them while they are here because they don’t hang around that long!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Dozens of eels released into the Conodoguinet Creek

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve covered trout stocking in recent weeks but this week it’s not fish that have recently been introduced to the river. The Susquehanna River Basin Commission released dozens of American Eels into the Conodoguinet Creek at Ridley Park in Camp Hill on Friday. Their numbers diminished as dams were built […]
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bee Hummingbird#Birds#Ruby Throated Hummingbird#Whtm#National Zoo
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy