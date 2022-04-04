Man, Woman Hurt In North Des Moines Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were injured Friday afternoon in the Druid Heights neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest and a woman who was shot in the leg. The man was hospitalized in serious condition and is undergoing surgery, police said. The woman’s injury was reportedly non-life-threatening. It’s the second double shooting Friday in the Central District. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Inner Harbor for a double shooting in which two men were hospitalized. Anyone with information is asked to call Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO