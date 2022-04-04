ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, Woman Hurt In North Des Moines Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a shooting in north...

whoradio.iheart.com

WHO 13

Teen arrested in 7 Des Moines armed robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: AR-15 rifle used in Des Moines shooting, 2 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines say two people were injured Sunday night after someone opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during a dispute on the city’s north side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Place, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

'Why my daughter?': Victim's mother speaks after shooting outside Des Moines high school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Miriam Montiel is thankful her 18-year-old daughter, Kemery Ortega, is still alive after she was shot outside of East High School. Ortega has been at MercyOne in Des Moines for nearly two weeks, and Montiel said there’s not an end in sight yet. She counts each day as a blessing even though her family is going through the toughest challenge they’ve ever faced.
DES MOINES, IA
NECN

Man Seriously Hurt in Brockton Shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday. Brockton police said it happened on East Street just before 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on East Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BROCKTON, MA
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic light

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday. Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle. Officials are looking for the...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines man charged in fatal crash

Des Moines — A Des Moines man has been charged in a fatal car crash that happened back in January. Des Moines Police arrested 24-year-old Spencer Smith from Des Moines. Smith has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he was driving over 100 miles per hour […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines drive-by shooting victim speaks about her recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the girls shot and injured outside East High School lastMonday is speaking about her recovery. Kemery Ortega, 18, has come a long way since last week's shooting but her recovery is just starting. "It's a miracle,” Ortega said. Her mother Miriam Montiel...
DES MOINES, IA
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Mercer Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Mercer and Keen streets at around 1:58 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.
PATERSON, NJ
Public Safety
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on a residential street in north Des Moines Sunday night ended with two people in the hospital, according to authorities. The shooting happened on 11th Place between Madison Avenue and Seneca Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to Des Moines Police, there was an “exchange of gunfire” during […]
DES MOINES, IA
Paterson Times

Woodland Park man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Woodland Park was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Sunday evening. The victim, 22-year-old, arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound at around 6:41 p.m. The circumstances and exact location of this incident remain under...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Man, Woman Injured In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were injured Friday afternoon in the Druid Heights neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest and a woman who was shot in the leg. The man was hospitalized in serious condition and is undergoing surgery, police said. The woman’s injury was reportedly non-life-threatening. It’s the second double shooting Friday in the Central District. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Inner Harbor for a double shooting in which two men were hospitalized. Anyone with information is asked to call Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Teenager Facing Seven Charges In Des Moines Robberies

(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenager is facing charges in connection with over a half-dozen robberies across Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Korbyn Kain was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with seven counts of first-degree robbery. Kain is accused of robbing five different businesses, one of them several times, between November 2021 and January 2022. He’s accused of using a gun in all of the robberies except one, in which he’s accused of using a knife. He’s being held on $175,000 bond.
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
