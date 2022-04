Apple and Meta reportedly gave customer data over to hackers who claimed they were law enforcement officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The companies provided customer details including addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses last year when responding to fake emergency data requests, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Snap also reportedly received a forged information request, but it is unclear if the company responded. It's not known how many times companies gave data in response to the requests.

