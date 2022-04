My mother passed away recently. She had bank and investment accounts and a good deal of land that had one of my siblings as a joint owner (not just an authorized signer). In the last decade of her life, mom had given this same sibling her financial power of attorney, and their spouse medical power of attorney. The land had a “transfer on death” completed five years ago that lists an order of succession — my sibling, their spouse, then me. Mom had no debts.

