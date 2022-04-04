ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elderly woman injured in violent NYC mugging

By Luke Funk
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A 76-year-old NYC woman was severely injured in a violent mugging. The NYPD says that it happened just after midnight on Sunday in the area of Roberts Ave. and...

www.fox5ny.com

Maria Dieppa
2d ago

catch them blast there face all over the news and separate them and give them a lot of jail time how would they like this to happen to there grand ma?

CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

NYPD sergeant dubbed 'Bullethead' breaks cover as it's revealed he's one of NYC's most-sued cops and has triggered 46 lawsuits resulting in 24 settlements totaling more than $1m

The NYPD sergeant known as 'Bullethead' who has cost the city more than $1 million after being sued 46 times was seen outside his Long Island home Tuesday. Sgt. David Grieco, 51, has forced the NYPD to settle 24 lawsuits thus far for illegal arrests, raids without warrants and unconstitutional street stops.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Woman Found Dead in NYC Club

A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a nightclub in Queens early Sunday, authorities say. Few details were immediately clear on the case, including the woman's identity. Police say employees told them they found the woman unconscious in the Cinderella Lounge -- cops didn't...
QUEENS, NY

