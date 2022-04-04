Farmers welcome moisture, planting progress slows

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton PARIS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell for a second day on Friday to hit a one-month low after as a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of record U.S. soy acreage pressured the market. Corn was little changed after the previous day's rise as the market weighed the USDA's lower than expected projection of U.S. corn planting against weakness in crude oil. Wheat rose, helped by a lower than expected USDA estimate of spring wheat seedings and uncertainty over the course of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both major grain exporters. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $16.09 per bushel by 1112 GMT. It earlier hit its lowest since Feb. 25 but held above the $16 chart threshold. The USDA projected that U.S. farmers would plant the most soybeans acres on record this spring while reducing corn acreage to a level below a range of analyst estimates. "The pronounced shift in acreage from corn to soybeans is probably due to the sharp rise in fertiliser prices," Commerzbank said. Soybeans require less fertiliser than corn, making the oilseed more attractive to farmers as high costs and tight supply of fertiliser have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. Soybeans also faced pressure from a slide in crude oil on Thursday after the United States announced a record release of its strategic oil reserves to curb high fuel prices. The slide in crude oil also capped corn prices. Like soybean oil, corn is widely used in biofuels. Crude was little changed on Friday ahead of a meeting of consuming nations. CBOT corn edged down 0.3% to $7.46-3/4 a bushel after adding more than 1% on Thursday. CBOT wheat rose 2.2% to $10.27-3/4 a bushel, helped by strength in MGEX spring wheat futures after the USDA's acreage report. A separate USDA estimate of U.S. quarterly wheat stocks at a 14-year low also underpinned the cereal market. Following losses earlier this week, market participants were also adjusting positions in wheat before the weekend, with developments in the Ukraine war unclear, traders said. Prices at 1112 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1027.75 21.75 2.16 770.75 33.34 CBOT corn 746.75 -2.00 -0.27 593.25 25.87 CBOT soy 1609.00 -9.25 -0.57 1339.25 20.14 Paris wheat 370.00 0.50 0.14 276.75 33.69 Paris maize 323.00 0.25 0.08 226.00 42.92 Paris rape 931.75 -9.25 -0.98 754.00 23.57 WTI crude oil 100.16 -0.12 -0.12 75.21 33.17 Euro/dlr 1.11 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -2.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman )

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO