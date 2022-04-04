ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Schrader a leader on climate issues

By Letters to the editor
 2 days ago
In response to the March 22 letter “McLeod-Skinner is a better choice”: Kurt Schrader has taken leadership on reducing greenhouse gases and co-sponsored a “technology neutral” clean energy bill in Congress. Kurt is a veterinarian as well as the incumbent in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, which stretches...

Readers respond: Drill deeper on COVID inequities

The March 6 article “COVID-19 death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year” noted that the worldwide death toll is likely closer to 20 million. The article compared countries with more or less accurate reporting statistics. While it is important to consider differences across countries during this pandemic, it is also important for us to consider differences in health care, death rates and reporting accuracy within individual countries.
Readers respond: McLeod-Skinner is a better choice

Do you want Oregon’s 5th Congressional District to be represented by a lackey to the pesticide industry? Rep. Kurt Schrader has taken tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the pesticide industry, including Monsanto and Bayer, the manufacturer of bee-toxic neonics. Are these contributions, and others from Big Pharma and Big Oil, the reason why Schrader voted to weaken or overturn environmental protections — including clean water protections — at least 15 times from 2017 to 2018?
Readers respond: Five steps to shape a better future

Let’s be clear: the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy powered by our global fossil fuel economy. Thus, it’s more important than ever that state and federal governments take action to hasten the transition from fossil fuels to a clean energy future. It’s one of the most effective measures America can take over the long term to turn back the tide of war that will persist so long as the world remains dependent on fossil fuels.
Readers respond: Cut government to cut prices

President Biden’s solution to rising prices in the U.S. is for companies to “lower your costs, not your wages.” This shows a significant lack of business sense that dooms any chance of it being effective. In many industries, wages are the greatest cost. To expect to increase...
Readers respond: Ukraine refugees need U.S.’ help

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is again highlighting the cruelty and shortsightedness of our policies about refugees fleeing violence. As we admire Europeans taking in millions of refugees in a matter of weeks, the U.S. provides little hope for refugees from any nation. Only 125,000 refugees are to be allowed into the U.S this year, despite violence not only in Ukraine but also in many other nations.
Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
Readers respond: America needs medical freedom

There has been a lot of talk about medical freedom lately. We’ve seen protests against masking at schools, demonstrations against vaccine mandates at state capitols and truck convoys to D.C. demanding freedom to make our own decisions. I would challenge these demonstrators, and the rest of us, to look critically at the profit-driven health care industry and the actual freedom we would gain by replacing it with a universal, single-payer system.
Readers respond: City makes it hard to support new taxes

I’ve been a Portland resident for 30-plus years and have voted to approve many new taxes. I lean progressive and recognize that it takes real money to deal with the challenges we face in Oregon, such as homelessness and the environment. The recent fiasco with the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund and the lack of accountability in city government (“Portland watchdog softened critical audit of clean energy program after its leaders complained of misunderstandings, racist lens,” March 23) has me seriously rethinking how many more funding bills I will support. The city seems incapable of managing its finances and seems oblivious to ensuring accountability on how they are spending money.
Climate Change and the Disasters that Comes with it May Cost the US Trillions

Climate-related floods, fires, and droughts could eat into the US government budget by the end of the century, according to the White House, which released its first-ever study on Sunday. Taking Charge. President Joe Biden charged the Office of Management and Budgets with assessing the budget impact of climate change...
Readers respond: No to permanent street seating

I do not support the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s proposal to make the restaurant street seating program permanent (“Outdoor seating for Portland restaurants, bars could be made permanent, for a fee,” March 15). The program, established to help restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic, is becoming vastly different – privatizing public property to provide privileged and exclusive use of our city streets. It adds to the current junky look of the city and limits visibility for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Pedestrians are forced to reluctantly traipse through restaurant seating or walk in the street. Because so many parking places have been eliminated, patrons park in nearby residential neighborhoods. Finally, most of these structures rely on inefficient fossil-fuel heaters, which literally heat the outdoors. I urge the City Council to vote against making these structures permanent.
Readers respond: Douglas commissioners ignore voters

Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are termed out. That’s exactly what Douglas County voters loudly said in 2014 when 70% voted for term limits. However, it didn’t take our incumbent Douglas County commissioners long to overturn the voters’ will in their quest to remain in power forever. Commissioner Susan Morgan, supported by Boice and Freeman, sued Douglas County in 2015 and found a friendly judge to overturn Douglas County’s term limits in 2016. At the time, Commissioner Boice likened Douglas County voters’ approval of term limits to merely “people who circulated a petition to violate your Second Amendment rights.” Those “people” were 70% of Douglas County voters who voted in a free and fair election, not a handful of signers on a petition.
Readers respond: Put I-205 toll plan to a vote

Oregonians deserve the right to vote before ODOT implements the I-205 toll project between Stafford Road and Oregon 213. Tolling will impact Oregonians statewide. ODOT fails to address the cost of tolls or the number of gantries on a freeway. Some people can’t afford to pay tolls but must get to work or medical appointments. From grocery deliveries to Uber to the airport, the cost will be passed on to consumers, who will pay for each gantry, gas, gas tax, license and registration fee.
Readers respond: Stephenson has a bold idea for jobs

The current labor shortage calls for some practical solutions. Staffing shortages constrain the public’s ability to access important services, including those provided by health care professionals. And while employers are struggling to fill good positions, people eager to work lack the qualifications. But Christina Stephenson, an Oregon labor commissioner candidate, has a great idea for closing this gap: expand apprenticeships to include more jobs and industries.
Readers respond: Clean Energy Fund’s failed promise

So Andrea Durbin, director of Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability who was charged with oversight of the Portland Clean Energy Fund, has been gently ushered out, with almost $200,000 in severance pay (“Portland planning bureau director departs with $195K severance amid climate change program problems,” March 15). The Clean Energy Fund ballot measure, passed in 2018, was put forward by organizers as a climate bill and a green-energy jobs bill. Predictably, in progressive Portland, voters passed it with a 65% vote, trusting that the laudable goals would be served. But the fund was terribly flawed from the get-go. Volunteers, not a paid staff, were to give out grants, and there were no systems put in place to evaluate beneficiaries, as laid out in the measure. There was no stated goal of the specific emissions reductions expected. The promise of “green jobs” was unrealistic and has gone nowhere. Durbin was asked to make water flow uphill.
Readers respond: A path to a cleaner healthier future

Our communities deserve a better vision for our future than more dirty, dangerous pollution from PGE’s Carty fracked-gas plant. As the climate emergency looms, we must focus on solutions that will build resilience. We can no longer afford to consider options that we know will harm our communities and our shared environment. We are at a critical point, and what we do now matters. We must aggressively reduce harmful pollution as we move toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. It is time for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to protect our chances for a safer, healthier future for generations to come.
Readers respond: City must choose right voting method

The Portland Charter Review Commission is considering whether to send ranked-choice voting or STAR voting to voters (“Portland charter reform: Proposed changes to city government, elections begin to take shape,” March 9). Its most recent reports indicate that members are leaning toward ranked-choice voting. I do not believe ranked-choice is legal in Portland under state law, but STAR voting would be. Three reasons why: State law requires each county to process its own votes; Portland is part of three counties; with ranked-choice voting, you cannot tally any subset of ballots in a way that is meaningful to the overall results. In other words, ranked-choice must be centrally tabulated, while STAR voting can be summed at the county level.
Readers respond: A nonviolent way to end war

War should be avoided at all costs, perhaps even at the cost of a temporary loss of freedom. This is not a popular perspective in a world that champions the bravery of people who have the courage to stand up to an overwhelming invasion force. But what we may be lacking is not bravery, but creativity. Why aren’t we asking, “What can we do to make a vulnerable nation un-occupiable?” The Ukrainian armed resistance is not a guarantee of success. It has led to many deaths, destroyed cities and millions of refugees.
