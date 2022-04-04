ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Project MUSE hosts MUSE Meets 2022

By Published
jhu.edu
 2 days ago

Project MUSE, the leading platform of scholarly journals and books in the humanities and social sciences, will host its second MUSE Meets event Tuesday, April, 5, and Wednesday, April 6. More than 500 publishers, librarians, and scholars from across the globe have registered for the virtual event, which will feature...

hub.jhu.edu

Fast Company

How the metaverse will reinvent the art of photography

From film and digital portfolios to the infinite scroll of social media, photography has long fueled our imagination, evolving in step with our technology while helping us distill a timeless version of reality. Think about flipping through your camera roll. Colors, faces, landscapes whizzing by. Photos have the power to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX26

17th-century 'Portrait of a Lady' masterpiece sells for $3.4 million

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens' 17th-century masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady" has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for 14.4 million zlotys, auction...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Muse#Librarians#Humanities#Open Access#Social Sciences#Brown University#Eji
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
The Hollywood Reporter

PBS’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’: TV Review

Ken Burns' latest offering is a four-hour look at the wide-ranging life of the Founding Father, inventor, diplomat and writer. I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Off-Script: A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers

Larenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate had a candid sit-down to share lessons learned in their careers. “Set yourself a goal, and understand that there is no ceiling in the business of entertainment." In years past, the ESSENCE Hollywood House has been pivotal in informing creatives about the ins and...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
News 8 KFMB

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image may fetch $200 million at auction

NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Tapestry Opera & OCAD University Explore Technological Convergence in ‘R.U.R. A Tapestry of Light’

On May 24, 2022, Tapestry Opera, in collaboration with Toronto’s OCAD University, will present the world premiere of “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.”. This operatic experience, by composer Nicole Lizee and writer Nicolas Billon, is based on Czch playwright Karel Capek’s 1920s, science fiction play “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” which first introduced the word and concept of “robots” to the world. Company General Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori conducts a cast comprised of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo, baritone Peter Barrett, countertenor Scott Belluz, soprano Danielle Buonnaiuto, baritone Micah Schroeder, and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
classicfm.com

A musical genius has combined all famous classical composers in one mash-up

A harmonious hodgepodge of 61 melodies from 33 classical composers that… actually works. What if Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and 29 other legendary composers were to come together, to create one work of ultimate genius?. They would probably never have been able to agree on anything – but thankfully,...
MUSIC
ELLE DECOR

A Jewelry Designer Who Captures the History of the Universe With Gems

Left: Designer Ope Omojola. Right: Aura hoops in landscape jasper and glass. When jewelry designer Ope Omojola stares at stone, she sees the whole universe unfold. “You’re looking at millions of years of growth, development, and change,” she says. Octave Jewelry, the Brooklyn-based brand Omojola started in 2017, specializes in framing these moments in time in precious metals.
BROOKLYN, NY
ARTnews

The Best Glassine for Protecting Paintings, Drawings, and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. A smooth, glossy paper that’s air, water, and grease resistant, glassine is used by artists to wrap paintings and to place between stacked drawings, etchings, prints, maps, and watercolors. Because its surface is so smooth, the material isn’t abrasive to delicate drawings rendered in easy-to-smudge mediums like vine charcoal or chalk pastel. An environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to plastics, films, and foils, glassine is also used as a barrier between food products...
DESIGN

