ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tyrann Mathieu roots for Kansas in national championship game

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVruU_0eykVxNF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball fans will tune in to watch the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels play for a national title at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Monday night.

New Orleans’ own and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared his pick to win it all.

It’s always love Kansas, KC… so many folks from the kingdom I’ve bumped into this pas week. Hoping Kansas can bring it home for you guys

Tyrann Mathieu on Twitter

Mathieu has spent the last few days at his alma mater, LSU, speaking with players and attending practices.

KU headed to the National Championship

As KU fans descend onto the Big Easy, Mathieu has shared some instances of running into those that are also Chiefs fans.

The Honey Badger spent three seasons in Kansas City and is currently a free agent.

The Super Bowl champion is looking for his fourth team after early discussions of an extension tapered off and he was told he could seek a contract elsewhere.

Kansas and UNC tip off at 8:20 p.m. as the Jayhawks look to secure their fourth NCAA title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again. Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022. “I am a stay at home dad […]
NFL
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas Jayhawks#The Caesars Superdome#Kansas City Chiefs#Lsu#Unc#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy