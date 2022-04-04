Tyrann Mathieu roots for Kansas in national championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball fans will tune in to watch the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels play for a national title at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Monday night.
New Orleans’ own and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared his pick to win it all.
It’s always love Kansas, KC… so many folks from the kingdom I’ve bumped into this pas week. Hoping Kansas can bring it home for you guysTyrann Mathieu on Twitter
Mathieu has spent the last few days at his alma mater, LSU, speaking with players and attending practices.KU headed to the National Championship
As KU fans descend onto the Big Easy, Mathieu has shared some instances of running into those that are also Chiefs fans.
The Honey Badger spent three seasons in Kansas City and is currently a free agent.
The Super Bowl champion is looking for his fourth team after early discussions of an extension tapered off and he was told he could seek a contract elsewhere.
Kansas and UNC tip off at 8:20 p.m. as the Jayhawks look to secure their fourth NCAA title.
