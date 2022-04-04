ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Leo Joseph Miller, Sr.

WBOC
 2 days ago

Leo Joseph Miller, Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home surrounded...

WBOC

Bonnie Faye Keaser

Bonnie Faye Keaser, 62, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born on January 10, 1960 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Stevens and the late Dorothy Tyler. To read full obituary, click Here.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WBOC

Adron Wilson Knight, Sr.

Adron Wilson Knight, Sr. was born in Salisbury, Maryland on August 30, 1945 to Adron and Estelle Knight. At the time of his death on April 1, 2022 at age 76, he was a resident of The Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Wilson spent most of his life...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Shirley Ruth Pfirman

Shirley Ruth (Meagher) Pfirman, of Crisfield, Maryland, died April 1 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 74. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey and a 1969 graduate of Kutztown University, Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Dorothy Anna Smith

Dorothy Ann Smith” Dottie”, departed this life on March 20,2022 in Port Charlotte Florida. She was born March 10,1930 in Queens Village New, York. To read full obituary, click Here.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Salisbury, MD
Baltimore, MD
Salisbury, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Obituaries

