Leo Joseph Miller, Sr.

Adron Wilson Knight, Sr. was born in Salisbury, Maryland on August 30, 1945 to Adron and Estelle Knight. At the time of his death on April 1, 2022 at age 76, he was a resident of The Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Wilson spent most of his life...

