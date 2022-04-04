Leo Joseph Miller, Sr.

Bonnie Faye Keaser, 62, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born on January 10, 1960 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Stevens and the late Dorothy Tyler. To read full obituary, click Here.
Adron Wilson Knight, Sr. was born in Salisbury, Maryland on August 30, 1945 to Adron and Estelle Knight. At the time of his death on April 1, 2022 at age 76, he was a resident of The Laurels of Chatham in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Wilson spent most of his life...
Shirley Ruth (Meagher) Pfirman, of Crisfield, Maryland, died April 1 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 74. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey and a 1969 graduate of Kutztown University, Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced the nine winners of the state’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, and welcomed winners and their families to the State House in Annapolis. The competition, launched during last month’s Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week and organized in partnership with the Maryland State...
