ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York has 4th highest nursing employment level in U.S.

By Isabella Colello
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — New York State has some of the most opportunities for nurses, new data shows. According to an Analysis of Nursing Jobs Across the U.S. completed by Grand Canyon University, New York has one of the highest employment levels of registered nurses in the United...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Registered Nurses#Grand Canyon University
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

Highest Paying Jobs in 2022

When you’re looking to start a new career, what are the factors you should take into consideration?. First of all, the career should be something you’re passionate about. Second, it should be able to provide you with the lifestyle you want to live. That could mean work-life balance, career advancement opportunities and, of course, enough money to support your dreams.
JOBS
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy