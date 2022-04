Marcelo Álvarez has issued a statement after abandoning the stage during a production of “Manon Lescaut” at the Teatro Carlo Felice. The tenor took to Instagram and said, “In my entire career, as you know, I have never made such a statement. I would like to begin my statement by humbly apologizing to the public for the inconvenience caused on stage and to all the staff of the Genoese theater.”

