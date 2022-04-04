ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky’s The Limit: A 250cc Motorcycle Just Breached 155mph!

Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 250cc motorcycle with an inline-four engine sounds insane but it was clearly not crazy enough for Japanese-based custom bikemaker Trick Star, the same company responsible for the epic, viral white and green Kawasaki Ninja H2R. So in order to spice things up a bit, Trick Star set out...

www.topspeed.com

