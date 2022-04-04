ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Hundred draft picks to be revealed with Warner and Gayle among top-price names

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Draft picks for the men’s 2022 Hundred will be revealed on Tuesday, with Australia batter David Warner and West Indian star Chris Gayle among the top-tier overseas talent up for grabs.

Warner and Gayle are two of seven players with reserve prices at the maximum £125,000 level, alongside Pakistan’s Babar Azam, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and West Indies trio Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran.

A total of 585 players registered for the draft, with the eight competing teams able to choose from 285 foreign contenders, plus 250 domestic options.

Available English talent includes 21 capped internationals looking for deals, including recent Test debutants Alex Lees and Matthew Fisher, as well as Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone.

Selections were scheduled to be made behind closed doors on Monday before being made public a day later. New signings for the women’s competition, which does not have a draft system, are also set to be unveiled.

A combined total of 42 places still need to be filled across the men’s squads for the 100-ball tournament, including 11 vacant spots in the £125,000 bracket.

T20 World Cup winner Warner pulled out of last year’s launch tournament due to travel difficulties surrounding Covid-19 having been due to play for eventual champions Southern Brave.

Babar Azam is among the top-price stars up for grabs (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

The 35-year-old is the most high-profile Australian involved in the draft as compatriots such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were not included on the lengthy list of hopefuls.

Obtainable foreign talent also includes the International Cricket Council’s top-ranked T20 batter (Babar), bowler (Shamsi) and all-rounder (Mohammad Nabi).

The selection process was pushed back a week due to the state funeral of Shane Warne, who died last month aged 52 and was head coach of London Spirit for the inaugural competition in 2021.

Spirit, who on Monday announced England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as Warne’s interim successor, have the coveted first pick as a result of finishing bottom of the standings last year.

Men’s teams were permitted to keep hold of up to 10 players from last season before the retention window closed in February.

Following the draft, each side will make two further picks, which will be confirmed in June. One of these is the Vitality wildcard and allows teams to select an additional player for a £30,000 slot, while the other is the overseas wildcard.

The second season of the competition begins on Wednesday, August 3.

Defending men’s champions Southern Brave – who have retained the services of pace bowler Jofra Archer – will launch the tournament, hosting a Welsh Fire team which already includes England duo Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

Women’s matches begin eight days later, with Northern Supercharges travelling to reigning champions Oval Invincibles.

Comments / 0

Victims of extremism urged to share experiences to help UK tackle terror

People who have been targeted by extremists are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review that will help the Government tackle hatred and division. The Government's independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience, Dame Sara Khan, is launching a call for evidence on Thursday...
U.K.
Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith dies aged 50

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50. Smith, who was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in November 2019, also played for Glasgow Warriors, Caledonia Reds and Northampton. Scottish Rugby tweeted: "Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50....
RUGBY
Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

Ben Stokes hopes to have a clearer picture of his summer plans following scans on his knee.The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root's side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June."(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans … so I literally can't make any plans...
SPORTS
Education put at risk through energy costs, say Labour

Labour has said that pupils' education is being put at risk through the Government's "failure" to deal with school energy bills. On Wednesday, the party said that school energy bills had doubled over the past year according to their analysis of data from the House of Commons Library, and urged the Government to ensure pupils did not miss out on opportunities because of rising costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New signs at level crossings as home delivery surge prompts safety fears

Signs at private level crossings are to be overhauled due to safety fears caused by the rise in online shopping deliveries. The Department for Transport (DfT) is consulting on making changes to "more clearly and unambiguously" display crucial information at the sites. Britain's railways have around 3,000 private...
TRAFFIC
England to play 3-test rugby series in Australia in July

LONDON (AP) — England will travel to Australia for a three-test rugby series in July, with Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the final match for its first international since 1986. England last toured Australia in 2016, sweeping the three-test series in Eddie Jones's first year as coach to start an...
RUGBY
NewsBreak
Sports
Epatante and Zanahiyr lock horns in fascinating Aintree Hurdle

After playing second and third fiddle respectively to the brilliant Honeysuckle at Cheltenham last month, Epatante and Zanahiyr look set to battle it out for top honours in Betway Aintree Hurdle. Ultimately neither could lay a glove on Henry de Bromhead's superstar mare in the Champion Hurdle just over three...
SPORTS
Stuart Lancaster favours English successor to Eddie Jones after World Cup

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster approves of the Rugby Football Union's strong preference to appoint an English successor to Eddie Jones because of the motivating power of nationality. Twickenham has already begun the process of identifying Jones' replacement having backed the Australian to lead the team into the...
RUGBY
Boris Johnson says transgender women should not compete in female sport

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it seems "sensible" that transgender women should not be able to compete in female sporting categories. Johnson made the comments during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the wake of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges being prevented from riding at the National Omnium Championships in Derby last weekend.
SOCIETY
Charles meets refugees from war-torn Syria during trip to Cumbria

The Prince of Wales has met refugees from war-torn Syria during a day-long trip to Cumbria. Charles spoke to two families who have found safety and built new lives in Britain after fleeing war abroad. The royal visitor spoke to them after meeting local farmers and business owners at Hutton-in-the-Forest,...
POLITICS
Natalie McGarry trial: Former health secretary Jeane Freeman gives evidence

A campaign group at the centre of an embezzlement trial linked to a former SNP MP was based on trust between members, Scotland's former health secretary has said. Ex-member of the group, Natalie McGarry, is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence campaign groups, including Women For Independence (WFI).
HEALTH
'Inspirational' Tom Smith hailed as one of Scotland's best after death aged 50

Gregor Townsend hailed Tom Smith as one of Scotland's best ever players following the former prop's death at the age of 50.Smith, who was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in November 2019, made 61 appearances for Scotland and helped them win the Five Nations in 1999.He also played six times for the British and Irish Lions and was part of the team that triumphed in South Africa in 1997.Scotland head coach Townsend said: "Tom was one of the toughest and most skilful players I had the pleasure to call a team-mate."He succeeded in the most challenging of environments and kept...
WORLD
