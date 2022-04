When the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic hit in the first half of 2020, organ transplantation operations fell significantly across all countries. However, evidence is continuing to build that organ donation from patients with past, resolved COVID-19 is safe, and even organs from donors with an active SARS-Cov-2 infection can be considered if their infection was asymptomatic and they died from causes unrelated to COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO