ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First Look at Defensive Superstars on New Teams in Madden 22

By Rashan Isaac
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Offensive superstar movement has highlighted the NFL Offseason, but defensive superstars have been moved to Super Bowl-caliber NFL teams. TGH provides a first look at defensive superstars on new NFL teams in Madden 22. NFL Offseason Movement. “Defense wins championships” – Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant....

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Hosting Notable College Quarterback

Mac Jones is clearly the man in New England, but it’s not stopping Bill Belichick and the Patriots from doing their due diligence ahead of this year’s draft. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Pats plan to host Miami quarterback D’Eriq King for top-30 visits.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Super Bowl#Tgh#Nfl Offseason Movement#The Cincinnati Bengals#Mr Int#Chargers#The Los Angeles Chargers#New England Patriot
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots predictions for Round 1

The New England Patriots just upgraded at wide receiver by acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. Does that mean taking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month is now off the table?. Anything is possible, especially when you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First quarterback chosen in every NFL draft in the Super Bowl era

Passing fad Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The dream is to grab a franchise quarterback in the NFL draft. What if there isn't one? Teams still reach and try to select someone they think will lead them to championships. What QBs were the first selected in each NFL draft of the Super Bowl era? Let's take a look...1967: Steve Spurrier Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports The Heisman Trophy winner from Florida, Steve Spurrier, went third overall to the San Francisco 49ers.1968: Greg Landry USAT Now this one would be a shocker in a game of NFL trivia. How about the Detroit Lions selecting Greg Landry...
NFL
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky set to host workouts with Steelers players

The Pittsburgh Steelers probably will not name a starting quarterback until well into the offseason, but Mitch Trubisky is already trying to prove to head coach Mike Tomlin that he is ready to fill that role. Trubisky is planning to host some Steelers skill position players and the other quarterbacks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy