LUNCH KIDS-4/4/2022

I know most of you have seen flyers for lost pets or maybe you have lost a pet yourself. I feel sad for these people. I can’t imagine having my puppy Bentley lost and not knowing where he is or if he is OK. Have you ever lost something that was very precious to you? How did you feel? Have you ever found something that you had lost? If so, how did you feel when you found it?

