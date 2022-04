ITHACA, N.Y.—When it comes to reporting on the construction of Library Place, there have been enough pronouncements and press releases that, in the desire to avoid further embarrassment, we decided to not report on any planned or claimed Library Place site activity until we saw it with our own eyes, over an extended period. Well, we can finally say that yes, Library Place has resumed construction.

ITHACA, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO