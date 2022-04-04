ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump attacks John McCain again while endorsing Sarah Palin’s bid for Congress

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBmmG_0eykSRQk00

Former US President Donald Trump said Sunday in a statement that he is throwing his support behind Sarah Palin in her bid for Alaska ’s US House seat.

The endorsement comes after reports surfaced last week that the former running mate in John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign had spoken with Mr Trump ahead of her throwing her name in the race for the Alaska seat.

Trump news - live updates

“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot,” Mr Trump said in a statement released on Sunday. “Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn!”

Mr Trump also couldn’t resist the opportunity to attack Mr McCain.

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen.

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down”.

Mr Trump has been criticised over his continual attacks on McCain, both before and after his death.

While on the campaign trail in the summer of 2015, Mr Trump controversially belittled the Arizona senator’s reputation as a prisoner of war, saying: “he’s a war hero because he was captured ... I like people that weren’t captured”.

While fighting in Vietnam as a solider, Mr McCain was tortured and held prisoner for more than five years after he was captured when his plane was shot down.

Posthumously, Mr Trump hasn’t been much kinder with his words.

In March 2019, less than a year after the senator died from complications related to his brain cancer diagnosis, he was tweeting about a “stain” on the Republican politician’s record.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain,’” Mr Trump tweeted.

The former Alaska governor joins a crowded field of more than 40 candidates seeking to fill the job left vacant since the death of Republican Rep Don Young, who passed away last month after holding the position for nearly 50 years.

Ms Palin famously was one of the first conservative figures within the GOP to publicly support the one-term president, and was nearly awarded for her loyalty when the Trump transition team floated her name for positions within the cabinet, with rumours initially speculating that she was under consideration for heading up Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

Among the qualifications that Mr Trump considered worth noting in his endorsement of the former governor, included what he described as Ms Palin’s “championing” of “Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs and the great people of Alaska.

He also highlighted what he saw as a noteworthy record of standing up to “corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media”.

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!,” Mr Trump said.

For her part, Ms Palin said ahead of the Friday deadline to file for the 11 June special primary that she would be “honoured to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress”.

“I realise that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she said in a statement.

After the primary, the top four candidates from that will go on to take part in a special election, which will be held on 16 August with the winner being selected by ranked-choice voting.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us House
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
SFGate

Trump signals he would pick a running mate other than Pence in 2024

Former president Donald Trump has signaled that if he makes another White House bid in 2024, he would choose a running mate other than former vice president Mike Pence. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner during an interview Tuesday night in which he called Pence a "really fine person" but renewed his grievances about Pence's refusal to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results during Congress's counting of electoral college votes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
Reuters

Despite defeat, Sarah Palin's defamation suit has legs

March 14, 2022 - Sarah Palin's loss in her defamation trial against The New York Times was predictable. The odds were against Palin from the start, and she did nothing to improve her chances by her disengaged testimony during the trial. The case is far from over, however. Contrary to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy