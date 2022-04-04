ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian foreign minister Lavrov says slaughter in Bucha is a ‘fake attack’

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbTyl_0eykSQY100

The Russian Defence Ministry has rejected Ukraine ’s accusation of an alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha, saying that Russian armed forces completely left the town as early as March 30.

Sergei Lavrov , Russia ’s Foreign Minister, has called the situation in the Ukrainian town a “fake attack” aimed at undermining Moscow, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies scattered around towns like Bucha outside the capital Kyiv , after the Russian troops withdrew from the area.

An AFP reporter said they had seen at least 20 bodies in Bucha, while the town’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said more than 300 residents had been killed.

Mr Lavrov claims the dead bodies were “staged” and that images of them had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine.

During talks in Moscow with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Lavrov said: “The other day another fake attack was carried out in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region after the Russian servicemen left the area in accordance with the plans and agreements reached.

“A fake attack was staged there a few days later, and it’s being fomented on all channels and social media by Ukrainian representatives and their Western patrons.”

Mr Lavrov also stressed that on March 31, Mr Fedoruk confirmed in a video message that there were no Russian soldiers in the city, and did not mention locals shot in the streets.

“Two days later we saw the same staging organised in the streets, which they are now trying to use for anti-Russian purposes,” he said.

“A couple of weeks ago there were attempts to present the situation in a maternity hospital in Mariupol as a crime by the Russian military. As it later turned out, the attempts were made with a blatantly provocative purpose, and fake materials were presented, which were exposed,” he concluded.

Russia’s top diplomat also called on Britain, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for April, to fulfil its responsibilities in that role after it rejected a Russian request to convene a meeting over Bucha.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Un Security Council#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Tass#Afp#Un#Western
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Here's Another Piece of Fallout From Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

"Amateurs talk about tactics," the saying goes, while "professionals talk about logistics." Until the covid pandemic disrupted the world's trading system, it's a safe bet not many Americans knew or cared much about global supply chains. After all, as long as the just-in-time systems worked, there wasn't anything to notice.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy