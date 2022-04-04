ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn’t resign because ‘world has moved on’ from Partygate

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

Tory minister Simon Hart has claimed Boris Johnson does not need to resign over Partygate, because "the world has moved on" from the scandal.

Speaking to Sky News , the Wales secretary also suggested his constituents don't want to see the prime minister step down and would rather Mr Johnson just makes an apology.

"We all make judgements which we have time to reflect on and wish we'd made differently," Mr Hart said.

"For me personally speaking, I think the world has moved on a considerable distance."

The Independent

