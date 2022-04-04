ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Greg Holland: Roster status murky

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Holland and Spencer Patton were not one of the 10 relievers identified as making the Opening Day roster, per independent baseball journalist...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Chris Martin
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Makes five appearances this spring

Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Mlb Com
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks open season at home against the Padres

LINE: Padres -161, Diamondbacks +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres in the season opener. Arizona went 52-110 overall and 32-49 at home last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
FOX Sports

Rangers visit the Blue Jays in season opener

LINE: Blue Jays -165, Rangers +135. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin the season at home against the Texas Rangers. Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .266 and slugging .466.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: Shows good velocity this spring

Guerra consistently hit 98-99 mph during Cactus League play, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The right-handed reliever isn't guaranteed a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, though he finished spring training on a positive note by pitching four straight scoreless outings and frequently approaching triple-digit velocity. However, Guerra has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, and he has thrown only 50 frames across both the majors and minors since 2019. One thing working in his favor as he seeks a spot on the 28-man Opening Day roster is that he is out of minor-league options.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Loses out in roster battle

The Royals optioned Rivera to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Kansas City is expected to begin the season with a four-man bench that includes two outfielders (Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares) and a first baseman/designated hitter in Ryan O'Hearn, which left no room for Rivera as a utility infielder. The lack of a versatile infielder off the bench shouldn't prove too consequential for the Royals, as everyday players Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier are all capable of playing at multiple positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Pitches in six spring games

Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy