ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

In New Orleans, students are using Anne Frank’s story to teach each other about injustice

wwno.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s St. Patrick’s Day and middle-school student Abby Woods and her classmates are guiding a handful of third-graders through a maze of tall panels in Thomas Hall at Loyola University in New Orleans. The room used to be a chapel, and beams of blue, purple and orange-tinted...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
State
Alabama State
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
AOL Corp

'Absurd' 100-year-old ban on teaching jazz music in New Orleans public schools finally to be lifted

New Orleans has long been known as the birthplace of jazz music, but for exactly a century the genre has technically been forbidden in the entire public school system. The rule was added formally on March 24, 1922, at the bimonthly school board meeting, noted in one line at the very end of the Orleans Parish board’s agenda during a finance discussion: “Upon motion of Mrs. Baumgartner, it was decided that jazz music and jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jesus
Person
Diamond Dixon
Elle

Master Turns Racism on Campus into a Horror Movie

Stories of Black students facing racism at predominantly white institutions (PWI) have made headlines for as long as Black people have been able to inhabit these spaces. So it makes sense that when filmmaker Mariama Diallo set out to make her first feature, inspired by her time at a PWI, it ended up being a horror film. In Master, which premiered at Sundance and is now streaming on Prime Video, three Black women come face-to-face with the institutionalized racism that persists in the academic world. Although many of their experiences manifest supernaturally, they are rooted in reality.
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: I’m a feminist Mormon. Almost everything you’ve heard about my culture is wrong

I’ll never forget when I saw The Book of Mormon musical. Sitting elbow-to-elbow with people in a Boston theater, I made sure to watch the audience as much as the stage, keeping an eye on what other people would laugh about. As the play progressed, I chuckled along, letting the catchy songs get stuck in my head. Though a few moments made me cringe, I didn’t outright hate it. How open-minded I am, I commended myself. I can take a joke. But in the pit of my stomach, I felt some unease and I couldn’t quite place why.Over a decade...
RELIGION
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Jews#Black People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Loyola University#Jewish#Nazism
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Children find peace

During my teaching years, the summer breaks involved “brainstorming.” My mind was busy planning for the coming school year. “What new and exciting activities could I include?” “How might we extend ourselves to include our community?” “In what areas did I need to improve?” So many thoughts, so little time! Thus, the following plan took root.
KIDS
Ocala Gazette

Completing each other’s picture

“Mixed Messages,” a collaborative exhibit by Esta Mann and Richard Schleicher, shows us that art can be a fun bonding, creative experience, and a viable way of life at any time of our lives. Both of the artists exhibiting at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the...
OCALA, FL
Salon

Ken Burns on Benjamin Franklin & our nation's flawed identity: "Race is the central question" of US

"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Smithonian

The Historical Roots of Racial Disparities in American Health Care

“Racial inequity shows up in every dimension of health care,” says Neel Shah, an assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard Medical School and chief medical officer of Maven Clinic, a pioneering virtual clinic for women and families. “The thing about maternal health that has made it the galvanizing focus of my whole career is that the wellbeing of mothers is a bellwether for the wellbeing of society as a whole.”
HEALTH
The Independent

Activists seek to secure Japanese immigrants’ ‘sacred’ land

The words “Jesus Lives” are emblazoned across a dilapidated unoccupied structure on the busy intersection of Warner Avenue and Nichols Lane in this Orange County city south of Los Angeles.The building’s windows are boarded up. Varying shades of white and unmatched paint cover graffiti and highlight cracks in the property’s exterior. This is the historic Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church that sits on a 4.5-acre landscape that, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is among the only surviving Japanese American properties acquired before California enacted the Alien Land Law in 1913 that barred Asian immigrants from owning land.___This...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

A Link Between Religion and Education Among Working-Class Men

Women have been earning more college degrees than men, in part, because fewer working-class males have the requisite social support systems. Working-class males’ participation in local religious communities provides them with that important social capital. Such religious participation would seem adaptive, since, on balance, obtaining a degree makes males...
EDUCATION
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy